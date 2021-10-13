The Hidden Benefits of Modelling Entrepreneurship for Our Children
It is up to us, as entrepreneurs and parents, to be a living example in such a way that it exploits the opportunities for teaching entrepreneurship and positive attitudes towards risk-taking. The more we work on our own personal development and handle the tough times intentionally, it empowers them to manage the highs and lows of life. I know that sometimes the thought of being a living example can be a thing of dread, but done with intention will bless your children.goodmenproject.com
