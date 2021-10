I’m confident that 100 years or more from today someone, who like myself enjoys researching history, will be reading about today’s times and wondering what it would be like to have been alive in 2021. Meanwhile, until the time machine is invented — and it will be — I find myself thinking about what time period I would like to visit. Would it be the roaring raucous 1920s in Logan, or perhaps 1932, when Mamie Thurman was murdered? Honestly, I would simply return to the days of my youth, even though diseases like the measles and mumps had not been eradicated.

LOGAN, WV ・ 13 DAYS AGO