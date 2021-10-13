How TikTok is creating a safe, fun and creative environment for teens

Is social media responsible for recent outbreaks of teenagers developing tics? The Doctors investigate. Senior investigative producer Leslie Marcus shares mental health professionals around the globe have documented outbreaks of Tourette’s-like behavior after watching tic content on TikTok and some specialists say the mysterious eruption of tics might be a mass psychogenic illness. This occurs when people in a group begin to feel sick at the same time, without any physical or environmental reason. She shares tic videos on the platform have billions of views and many users say when they watch videos about tics, it triggers unexplained movements and sounds in them.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO