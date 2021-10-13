How TikTok is creating a safe, fun and creative environment for teens
People from all walks of life flock to TikTok to be entertained and share their creativity with others, following areas of culture that reflect their passions and interests. From dance challenges to beauty hacks, home renovations to #BookTok recommendations, there’s a community for everyone on TikTok. And TikTok’s goal is to foster a safe and welcoming platform for these vibrant, diverse communities – especially for the young people who use it.www.thedrum.com
