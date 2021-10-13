Magnetoelastic material sustainably powers health monitors using body movement

Our sense of smell appears to be exceptionally good – and quick – at warning us of danger, a new study has revealed. Results of two experiments run by researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden indicate the scent-detecting nerves deep inside our nose start processing negative odors the moment they're detected, triggering our body into a more rapid response. Consider this in contrast to our visual and auditory systems, which mail sensory responses into specialized units inside the brain for processing, delaying the time it takes for the body to get up and move. This might come as something of a surprise,...

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO