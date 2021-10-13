Magnetoelastic material sustainably powers health monitors using body movement
The future of bioelectronics – including wearables, implantable devices and smart technologies – hinges on the ability to sustainably power devices. A number of approaches for converting biomechanical energy into electricity have been introduced, including piezoelectrics and triboelectrics, which function by deriving charge from compressing or contacting materials. Unfortunately, these techniques’ suboptimal electronic properties and vulnerability to ambient humidity limit their effectiveness.physicsworld.com
Comments / 0