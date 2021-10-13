CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two local high schools recognized for college prep efforts

By PHIL PERRY pperry@hdmediallc.com
 6 days ago

CHARLESTON — Principals, counselors and staff from 16 high schools across the state are being recognized for their schools’ efforts to inform students of higher education opportunities after graduation. The “Champion of College Access and Success” recognition awards are annually presented by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission to select schools that go above and beyond to help students and their families plan for college.

