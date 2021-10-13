Two local high schools recognized for college prep efforts

It was quite a surprise Tuesday evening when Carlo Ferreira, developer of The Aurora Highlands, donated $100,000 during the Aurora Public Schools (APS) Foundation 9th annual Relentless Gala. Ferreira surprised everyone, including his daughter Carla, the director of Onsite Development of The Aurora Highlands, with his generous donation. During the $1000 paddle raise portion of the fundraiser, Mr. Ferreira held up his paddle and said, “$100,000 from The Aurora Highlands.” Emcee Simone Ross’s jaw dropped and the crowd observed the moment with a standing ovation and a hug from his daughter, the first college graduate in her family.

AURORA, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO