Currency.com Prime provides premium advisory and relationship management services to meet the exacting needs of high-net-worth and institutional clients. Gibraltar, Oct. 13, 2021 – Currency.com, the high-growth European crypto platform helping everyone connect with the booming world of cryptocurrencies, today announced the launch of its premium over-the-counter (OTC) crypto trading desk, Currency.com Prime. Aimed at high-net-worth (HNW) individuals and institutional clients, the new trading desk will provide clients with bespoke trading solutions and private client advisory services to help them seamlessly and securely settle large volumes of cryptocurrency transactions.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO