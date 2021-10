Victrix has announced and launched the Gambit Dual Core Tournament Controller, which the company is dubbing the "world's fastest Xbox controller". The controller retails for $99.99 and claims to feature the "fastest thumbsticks, triggers and buttons on Xbox". All of this is said to be done with the dual cores, one of which is dedicated to "ultra-fast input processing", and the other delivering "crystal-clear audio" with built-in Dolby Atmos via your headset. This combined is said to bring up to eight times faster input response compared to other controllers on the market.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO