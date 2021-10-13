Alta Care Group to build new facility at Camp Challenge location
YOUNGSTOWN — Construction is scheduled to begin this fall on a new facility at Alta Care Group’s Camp Challenge location. Funds for the project will come from an Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services Capital Grant and more than $160,000 raised from the community and partners. Alta received contributions from PNC Charitable Foundation, Western Reserve Health Foundation, Premier Bank Foundation, Garry L. & Wanda B. Mrozek Family Foundation, Cortland Bank and the Youngstown Foundation.www.mahoningmatters.com
