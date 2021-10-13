Alta Care Group to build new facility at Camp Challenge location

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Foundation awarded a $20,000 grant to the Oak Hill Collaborative for its Digital Advantage Initiative. “We are very grateful for the ongoing support from The Youngstown Foundation, which enables us to continue our mission of bridging the digital divide by assisting Mahoning Valley residents in signing up for reduced internet bills, discounted computer equipment and free classes,” Pat Kerrigan, executive director of the Oak Hill Collaborative, said in a news release.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO