Scott High Homecoming Court

CHENEY – The Cheney Cardinals will face off with the Holcomb Longhorns for the homecoming football game on Friday.Spirit week began with pajama day on Monday. Tuesday was decade day. Wednesday is fancy day. Thursday is jersey day, and Friday is the day to get out the school colors for Cardinal spirit day.A parade down Main Street starting at 2:30 p.m. on Friday will kick-off homecoming. A pep rally and class skits will take place at the football stadium direc...

CHENEY, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO