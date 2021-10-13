CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott High Homecoming Court

By pperry
coalvalleynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scott High School 2021 homecoming court includes: Front row: Selina Lin, Jalynn Browning, Baylee Dunlap, Anna Burns, Dylan Grant. Back row: Garrett VanGundy, Cody Nantz, Halee White, Landon Stone, Cooper Martin.

