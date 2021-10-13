Scott High Homecoming Court

Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan signs a proclamation to make next week Patterson High School Homecoming Week. Grogan is shown with members of the homecoming court. Front row from left: Aniyah Martin, Alyssa Perkins, Grogan, Principal Tara Fabre and Keatyn Harden. Middle row: Kalieja Guy, Laila Dinger, Jalani Johnson, Raven Sauce, Jamari Francis, Nyla Alexander, Jada Tarleton, Kaylon Smith and Ali LeBlanc. Back row: Alexander Kyle, Drake Dinger, Jarrett Foulcard, Logan Martin, Christian Johnson, Kyler Paul, Lonnie Kinchen, Dillon Gunner and Gage Battaglio. The homecoming game will be Oct. 22 against Donaldsonville.
Comments / 0