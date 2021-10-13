Knife maker to make donation to local VFW

SOUTH CHARLESTON — A Kanawha County knife maker is donating all of the profit from a raffle for one of his custom-built knives to the Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 in Madison. Tickets were sold through Oct. 9 and the winner of the hand-hammered Damascus Steel knife with brass liners and an American Flag scales was to be announced on Facebook soon after an in-person event appearance by Mountain Boy Knives at the Country Store in Seth for the Outdoor Fall Vendors sale that took place on Oct. 9.