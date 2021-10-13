CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge denies request by Cowboys’ Collins to halt suspension

By A.P.
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERMAN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request by Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins for an injunction that would have halted his five-game suspension with one game remaining.U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant suggested in his ruling issued Tuesday that the NFL suspended Collins in violation of the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union. However, Mazzant ruled the arbitrator’s decision in Collins’ appeal was based on a “reasonable construction of the parties’ agreements.”The ruling means Collins won’t be eligible to play Sunday at New England. The seventh-year player can return to the team next week, when the Cowboys are idle. Collins can play again in Week 8 at Minnesota.

