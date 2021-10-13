Community Calendar

The first of three Main Street Fall Concert Series will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with the Honky Tonk Heroes performing at the initial gathering. Some Square Market vendors are also expected to set up booths. Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs and picnics. Organizers are asking people to observe distancing protocols when finding places to enjoy the evenings. Main Street Batesville has asked people to dress in cowboy and western gear for the first week.