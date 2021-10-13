Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Douglas, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cass; Douglas; Johnson; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Sarpy Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Fremont, western Mills, southwestern Pottawattamie, Sarpy, eastern Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, southeastern Douglas, northwestern Richardson, northeastern Pawnee and Cass Counties through 345 AM CDT At 331 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Springfield to 7 miles northwest of Table Rock. Movement was east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Papillion, Springfield, Cedar Creek and Millard around 335 AM CDT. Bellevue, La Vista, Ralston and Offutt AFB around 340 AM CDT. Southwestern Council Bluffs and Humboldt around 345 AM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 10 and 25. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 430 and 444. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH