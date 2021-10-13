CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Douglas, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-14 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cass; Douglas; Johnson; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Sarpy Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Fremont, western Mills, southwestern Pottawattamie, Sarpy, eastern Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, southeastern Douglas, northwestern Richardson, northeastern Pawnee and Cass Counties through 345 AM CDT At 331 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Springfield to 7 miles northwest of Table Rock. Movement was east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Papillion, Springfield, Cedar Creek and Millard around 335 AM CDT. Bellevue, La Vista, Ralston and Offutt AFB around 340 AM CDT. Southwestern Council Bluffs and Humboldt around 345 AM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 10 and 25. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 430 and 444. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
Reuters

Kidnapping in Haiti shines spotlight on gangs, risk experts say

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries pulled its American staff out of the country for nine months because of political unrest before returning them last year, according to the group's 2020 annual report. The kidnapping of 17 missionaries over the weekend has underlined a different, growing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Creek, NE
City
Humboldt, NE
County
Richardson County, NE
City
Ralston, NE
City
Papillion, NE
County
Douglas County, NE
City
La Vista, NE
City
Johnson, NE
County
Johnson County, NE
County
Pawnee County, NE
State
Nebraska State
City
Bellevue, NE
County
Sarpy County, NE
City
Douglas, NE
City
Nemaha, NE
County
Otoe County, NE
City
Otoe, NE
City
Millard, NE
County
Nemaha County, NE
City
Offutt Air Force Base, NE
City
Springfield, NE
County
Cass County, NE
City
Fremont, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Cass Douglas Johnson#Doppler#Interstate 80
Fox News

State Department IG to probe Biden admin's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

The State Department's inspector general is launching a series of investigations into the Biden administration's last diplomatic moves in Afghanistan. The reviews will focus on the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa program, Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S., resettlement of refugees and visa recipients, and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, according to an October 15 memo to Secretary of State Blinken first reported by Politico and confirmed by Fox News.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy