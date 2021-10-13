Lions Club kudos

I want to thank the Brandon–Forest Dale Lions Club for their generosity and kindness shown to my niece, Davina Landesman, as she struggles to fight invasive ductal cancer. Lions Club President Fred Pockette masterminded a benefit for her Oct. 9 at Brandon Town Hall with the well-known Boston-based group, Studio Two, A Beatles Tribute Band. It was a great event attended by family, friends, Brandon citizens, Lions Club and extended members. Several members of the OV Football Team were in attendance and entertained us with their dancing! Special thanks to Fred and Bruce Blanch for going above and beyond! This Lions Club is in need of members to keep up their much-needed service to the community. Please consider joining the great service organization.