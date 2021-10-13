‘Really scary’: Neighbor rattled after Suffolk baby hit by stray bullet

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 10-month-old baby was injured after shots were fired into a home late Tuesday night in Suffolk.

Emergency communications received a call around 11:40 p.m. for shots fired in the area of Spruce Street and Raleigh Avenue.

When officers arrived, several shell casings were discovered at the intersection of Laurel Street and Spruce Street, and two residences were damaged in the 200 block of Columbus Avenue. They also learned that a 10-month-old child sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The baby’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“All of the sudden, a riddle of bullets went,” Elnora Sexton said as she reenacted the shooting sound. Her house was one of the two sprayed with bullets. “I literally, I didn’t even put this down, I just jumped off it. Fell on the hardwood floor and just crying out ‘Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,’ and crawled until I just got midway up the hallway there.”

No one inside Sexton’s home was hit, but the neighboring home was a different story.

That’s where a family told us their 10-month-old baby boy, Cyrus, was hit in the leg by one of the bullets.

His great-grandmother told WAVY News the bullet missed his bones and he is expected to be okay. 10 On Your Side was there Wednesday when he returned home from the hospital.

Both families tell us this shots fired call is the second of its kind in just two weeks. Sexton says it’s leaving her with no choice but to remove her family from the neighborhood while she still can.

“By the grace of God and mercy, that baby life wasn’t snatched away from him,” Sexton told us. “And like I said before, he covered us in this home as well.”

The investigation is ongoing and there’s no suspect information at this time.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.