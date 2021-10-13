Allegheny County’s 2022 Budget Proposal Does Not Call For A Tax Increase

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It looks like there will not be a change in taxes for residents in Allegheny County.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald unveiled his 2022 budget proposal on Tuesday night and it does not call for a tax increase.

The proposal comes in just shy of $991 million.

“For the 20th time in 21 years, I’ll be presenting a budget which has no millage increase, won’t be asking for even an inflation adjustment on the millage,” Fitzgerald said. “I think, again, keeping stable budgets is very helpful.”

Included in the budget is $182 million for construction or paving on 73 projects, including the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

It also will provide funding for landslide and lateral support repairs.