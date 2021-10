Steve Bruce has insisted he will always have cause to thank Mike Ashley for handing him the reins at Newcastle.The Magpies’ head coach will celebrate 1,000 games in management on Sunday when he leads the club he supported as a boy into Premier League battle with Tottenham after surviving one of the most brutal weeks of his career to date.Few expected Bruce still to be in post when Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium completed its takeover last Thursday, but he remains at the helm as the new owners continue to assess their options and has vowed to fight for the job...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO