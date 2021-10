LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new facility dedicated to robotics research has opened on the University of Louisville campus. The Louisville Automation and Robotics Research Institute, also known as LARRI, will allow students and staff at the facility to study robots to help find advancements in manufacturing, health care and logistics challenges. LARRI is the only center of its kind in Kentucky.

