San Antonio, TX

USAA: Remote Sensing for Catastrophe Response

 5 days ago

United Services Automobile Association (USAA), an insurance company based in San Antonio, Texas, recognizes the impacts disasters have on its members. Learn how they deploy remote-sensing solutions to help members get back on their feet quicker, even before the embers are extinguished. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Follow us on Social Media!. Twitter: https://twitter.com/Esri.

Laredo Morning Times

USAA plans 'refresh' to part of San Antonio headquarters

USAA is looking to give the "community zone" at its headquarters a "refresh." The San Antonio-based financial and insurance services company will make alterations to the community zone, including interior partitions, finishes, and mechanical, electrical and demolition work, according to a recent filing with Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
Most Admired Companies of 2021: USAA

AZ Business magazine and BestCompaniesAZ present the Most Admired Companies program each year with the goal of recognizing organizations that excel in these six key areas: Customer opinion; diversity, equity, and inclusion; innovation; leadership excellence; social responsibility; and workplace culture. One of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 is USAA.
San Antonio-based USAA raises minimum pay amid hiring wave

USAA, one of San Antonio's largest employers, is raising its minimum pay for all of its employees. The insurance and financial services company increased the minimum pay from $16 to $21, or or $43,680 annually, for all of its employees, according to a news release. The new pay went into effect on Sunday, October 10.
USAA bumping starting pay, adding benefits

One of San Antonio’s largest employers is raising starting pay and expanding benefits as it vies with other companies to attract and retain talent in a tight job market. USAA increased its minimum wage effective Sunday from $16 to $21 an hour, a 31 percent increase that works out to $43,680 annually based on a 40-hour work week.
USAA bumps minimum wage up to $21 per hour

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio based financial institution is sweetening the deal for current and potential new employees. USAA says they are increasing their minimum hourly wage from $16 to $21. That’s nearly $44,000 annually but when benefits including annual compensation packages, holiday bonuses, 401k match and...
USAA increases minimum wage to $21 for all employees

SAN ANTONIO, T.X. (WBTV) - USAA is raising the minimum wage for all employees from $16 to $21 an hour in an effort to be competitive in the current job market. The insurance, banking and investment company says now workers can make nearly $26 an hour, or more than $53,000 a year, when benefits are included.
USAA Appoints Three Senior Execs to Executive Committee

USAA recently appointed three senior-level C-suite executives including Brandon Carter, president of USAA Life Insurance Company; Gilbert Gitiche, EVP and chief audit executive; and Ameesh Vakharia, EVP and chief strategy and brand officer, to the company’s executive council. The three new councilmembers report to USAA president and CEO Wayne Peacock.
USAA Increasing Minimum Pay to $21/hr and Announces New Charlotte Leadership Team

“USAA’s employees are the heart of our association and providing a competitive pay and benefits package is one way we reward them for providing exceptional service to military members and their families,” said Wayne Peacock, President and CEO of USAA. “Increasing our minimum pay and enhancing our already comprehensive benefits package helps ensure we’re being responsive to our employees’ needs and dynamically changing market conditions.”
USAA Personal Loans Review 2021: Good for Military Members, Veterans, and Their Families

USAA was established in 1922 as a cooperative for Army officers to insure each other’s vehicles. Today, USAA is a fully integrated financial services company aimed at serving military members, veterans, and their families. It’s important to note that, in order to use any of the services offered by USAA — including personal loans — you need to be a member of USAA.
Accelerate Productivity and Results

At the heart of every successful organization are people—the teams that support efficient operations, generate ideas, deliver insight from data, and engage with customers and constituents. Equip your people with the skills they need to make a bigger impact with ArcGIS. Enabling the workforce is a smart strategy to get...
Tech service links the visually impaired with remote agents for help navigating public transportation in Connecticut

Connecticut is launching an 18-month technology service pilot program linking the visually impaired to remotely-located agents for access to public transportation and other services. The Aira service uses a smartphone’s camera to stream live video to an agent who provides the subscriber with instant access to visual information about their surroundings. Agents use the live video to narrate and ...
USAA increasing minimum pay to $21 per hour

SAN ANTONIO – USAA announced that it’s increasing minimum pay from $15 to $21 per hour, or $43,680 annually. Employees can earn an annual compensation package worth up to almost $54,000 with holiday bonuses, annual performance incentives, 401(K) match, and pension – the equivalent to nearly $26 per hour. “USAA’s...
