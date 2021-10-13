CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Crown, God’s Own Country, Mothering Sunday: post your questions for Josh O’Connor

By Catherine Shoard
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRGWI_0cPfiP6e00
Josh O’Connor at the Mothering Sunday photocall in Cannes.

There are few young (or youngish – he turned 30 in lockdown) actors everyone would tip for extraordinary things. Josh O’Connor is one of them. He’s one of the most natural, chameleonic and plain likable talents around; already much acclaimed for his work, but also someone we’ll surely still be speaking of in 50 years’ time.

O’Connor’s breakthrough was as a gruff sheep farmer who falls in love with a Romanian immigrant in Francis Lee’s debut, God’s Own Country. It was an astonishing performance: physical, immersive (his commitment to research involved birthing 150 lambs) and deeply moving. He and Lee are shortly to reteam for a queer horror film focused on class “about a sad young man alone in an epic wilderness”; their love and admiration for each another is one of the most cheering things on Twitter today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08RJM6_0cPfiP6e00
God’s Own Country. Photograph: Agatha A. Nitecka/Picturehouse Entertainment

God’s Own Country was a smash at Sundance in 2017, but it was his role as Prince Charles in The Crown which brought O’Connor to international recognition. Opposite Emma Corrin’s Diana and Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth, O’Connor humanised a man mysterious, even buffoonish, to many – while also embracing his pricklier aspects.

Himself a republican (who campaigned for Jeremy Corbyn in 2019), O’Connor has said of playing Charles: “To take a character from being, in my eyes, entirely sympathetic, who’s seemingly unappreciated [but] is trying hard to fill these incredibly difficult and huge boots, to go to someone who’s in this total rut of a marriage it was the experience of a lifetime.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhGep_0cPfiP6e00
The Crown. Photograph: Des Willie/AP

Other key roles on TV included Larry Durrell in the ITV take on My Family and Other Animals, appearances in Lewis, Father Brown, Peaky Blinders and Marius Pontmercy in the BBC’s Les Misérables.

On the big screen, he was highly memorable as a man struggling with his girlfriend’s infertility in Only You, the conflicted son of separating couple Bill Nighy and Annette Bening in Hope Gap and, again alongside Nighy, a very funny Mr Elton in Emma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZW9ET_0cPfiP6e00
Mothering Sunday (2021). Photograph: Channel Four Television Corporation, The British Film Institute And Number 9 Films Sunday Limited 2021

Earlier this year, O’Connor played Romeo opposite Jessie Buckley’s Juliet in a captivating and highly charged production; the first film proper from the National Theatre. Previous stage credits include The Shoemaker’s Holiday and Oppenheimer.

O’Connor will next be seen in Mothering Sunday, an adaptation of the Graham Swift novel, which premiered at Cannes earlier this year (and again features Colman in a maternal role). Set in 1924, he plays the only survivor of a group of friends to have returned from fighting in France during the first world war. Burdened by survivor’s guilt, he also shoulders a crippling responsibility about the career path – and marital expectations – that lie ahead of him.

Post your questions for O’Connor in the comments section below before 10am BST on Thursday 14 October; his responses will be published in Film&Music on 12 November, which is when Mothering Sunday is released in the UK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Annette Bening
Person
Bill Nighy
Person
Josh O'connor
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Francis Lee
Person
Prince Charles
tatler.com

Everything you need to know about Mothering Sunday, Josh O’Connor’s sexy new period drama

His role as a young Prince of Wales in Netflix’s The Crown was a star-making one for 31-year-old Josh O’Connor, but his two-season run has now sadly come to an end. Yet don’t despair, as he’s set to return to the big screen this November, this time playing a dashing aristocrat during the interwar years, in the adaptation of Graham Swift’s 2016 novel, Mothering Sunday.
MOVIES
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Emmy Winner Josh O’Connor Trades Royal Family for Mob Family in Jennifer Lawrence’s Next Big Picture

EXCLUSIVE Josh O’Connor came to the Hamptons over the weekend to promote his new Sony Pictures Classics release, “Mothering Sunday.” Everyone was excited because he and overnight sensation Odessa Young are extremely naked in Eva Husson’s sexy adaptation of Graham Swift’s novel — the anti-“Downton Abbey” they call it — of the UK in 1924. I have a great Q&A coming this week with the two hot young actors.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Heading to Netflix in U.K., Germany Under eOne Deal

Netflix has expanded its global footprint for The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut that has become a festival favorite since bowing in Venice. The streamer has acquired the U.K., Germany and Benelux rights to the film — starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson — from Entertainment One, which had previously bought them from Endeavor Content. It already acquired near worldwide rights — including the U.S. — earlier this year. In his review, The Hollywood Reporter‘s David Rooney described the film — about a woman’s beach holiday that takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Cannes#The Crown#Romanian#Own Country#Republican#Itv
The Independent

Joan Collins says Princess Diana was ‘very vulnerable’

Joan Collins has spoken of how affected she was by Princess Diana’s death, and how she felt about the late royal’s experiences. In an interview with The Observer, the bestselling author and actor described Princess Diana as “an iconic figure” and “a very sweet woman” whom she encountered on a number of occasions.“At one charity event, she was over-awed by the paparazzi and screaming crowds, so she asked me how I [could] stand all the attention,” she recalled. “She seemed very vulnerable. I’d also been told 10 days before her death, when I was at this little restaurant in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
UC Daily Campus

‘Madres’: Not your mother’s horror

On Oct. 8, Amazon Studios released their new film “Madres” in conjunction with three other films, all chock full of terror. In October, many flock to streaming services to pick out the programs best suited for the season, searching for hair-raising feature films. Created by Blumhouse Studios, who are best known for their chilling horror stories such as “The Purge” and “Paranormal Activity,” this movie was no exception to the thrilling genre we’ve come to know and love.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘Spencer’s’ Kristen Stewart would be the first Best Actress Oscar champ of this kind in 13 years

Kristen Stewart is comfortably in first place in the Oscar odds to win Best Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer.” Stewart certainly feels like a typical Best Actress champ, giving an acclaimed turn as a tragic real-life figure. And at 31, she’s at the “right age,” but that age — or specifically, that age range — hasn’t been right for the Oscars in a while. If Stewart prevails, she’ll be the first Best Actress winner in her 30s in 13 years. Kate Winslet was 33 when she won for 2008’s “The Reader” on her sixth nomination. The past...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
BBC
IndieWire

From ‘Belfast’ to ‘Spencer,’ Top Oscar Contenders Are Skipping Platforms to Open Big

For an Oscar-contending film, the platform run — opening in perhaps five theaters in New York and Los Angeles, and slowly increasing its footprint over weeks or months — is sacred. In the last 15 years, “Argo” and “The Departed” are the only two Oscar Best Picture winners that opened in more than 25 theaters. This year, things are different. Kenneth Branagh’s acclaimed “Belfast” became an immediate frontrunner as the winner of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival’s often-predictive Audience Award. In the past, a platform release for the sensitive black-and-white period film would certainly follow. This year, Focus is expected...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: The Oscars Landscape in Mid-October

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners King Richard (Warner Bros., 11/19, trailer) Belfast (Focus, 11/12, trailer) The Power of the Dog (Netflix. 11/17, trailer) A Hero (Amazon, TBD, TBD) C’mon, C’mon...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’: Why the Pre-Credit Teaser Was Essential to Daniel Craig’s Swan Song as James Bond

Daniel Craig’s James Bond quintology was a brilliant juggling act of maintaining and subverting franchise conventions, especially in exploring a first-time journey for 007. Thus, the challenge for “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga was completing Bond’s arc. And his catalyst was revisiting the ghosts of the past from “Casino Royale” and “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” [SPOILER ALERT!] But, of course, with the ironic twist of killing Bond. Yet that meant setting up “No Time to Die” with both of these tragic love story threads in the longest and most daring pre-credit teaser in franchise history. It’s a...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Sandra Oh looks to school her competition for a lucky 7th SAG Award nomination with ‘The Chair’

From the California wine country to Seattle Grace and the UK’s MI-6, Sandra Oh has earned Screen Actors Guild Awards for a variety of her memorable roles in both film and television. Now, she could add “New England English professor and department chair” to her list of SAG-nominated roles if she makes the cut for the freshman Netflix comedy series “The Chair.” Oh, who plays of Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, an Emily Dickinson scholar who ascends the ranks of her English department to become its first female chair, currently sits in third place in our combined SAG TV odds, trailing only Jean...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Split’ Creator Abi Morgan Making Directing Debut On Season 3 Of BBC Show

Abi Morgan, the creator and writer behind BBC series The Split, is making her debut in the directing chair on Season 3 of the show. Below is a first look at the third season, on which Morgan is helming one of the five episodes; Dee Koppang O’Leary (Bridgerton) is lead director. Cast including Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, Damien Molony and Chukwudi Iwuji are reprising their roles. The Split is produced by Sister for BBC One, co-produced with Little Chick and AMC Networks, and was re-commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama; Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer BBC; and Kristin Jones, EVP International Programming, AMC Networks. Series three is executive produced by Sister co-founder Jane Featherstone and Morgan. In the U.S. the show will air on BBC America and be available to stream on AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now. BBC Studios will distribute worldwide.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Stars Welcome Baby Boy

Two beloved soap opera stars are celebrating a new milestone in their lives. Hollyoaks' Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who portrayed Kim Butterfield and Jesse Donovan on the British soap opera, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Little Asa Sean Wood's arrival followed the May 2021 announcement from his parents that they were expecting.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy