Frost Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Colfax, Cuming, Madison, Pierce, Platte by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-14 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Colfax; Cuming; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Stanton, Cuming, Boone, Madison, Wayne, Platte, Colfax, Antelope and Pierce Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0