Child tax credit: Here’s when the next payment is coming

The IRS Office of Chief Counsel has decided that new requirements will be applicable for the information from companies that are filling out claims for tax refunds for research credit tax. The agency has revealed it in a Chief Counsel Memorandum. The company said it wants access to more details on companies that are asking for research credit claims for the respective year. And the companies will have to identify and elaborate on all the research activities they have performed. Along with that, the individuals who performed the research and what was their mission has to be mentioned.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO