Today’s Headlines and Commentary

The House of Representatives will vote on a short-term lift of the debt limit on Tuesday, according to the Wall Street Journal. The $480 billion increase of the debt ceiling cleared the Senate last week, and the House is expected to enact the bill into law. The Food and Drug...
Kim Jong-un has vowed to make his country’s military “invincible” to counter what he called persistent hostility from the US.The hermit kingdom’s leader gave mixed signals during a speech at an event on Monday by saying that while his primary objective was to give North Korea an “invincible military capability” no one would dare challenge, these objectives must not be seen as threatening war with its neighbour South Korea or the US, its regional ally.Mr Kim said his plans for an “invincible” military were for the country’s “rights to self-defence” and not “because of South Korea”.“I say once again that...
A US envoy made a new appeal Monday for talks with North Korea, insisting the United States has no hostile intent following a spike in tensions. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week blamed the United States for sanctions, dismissing Washington's assertions that it does not have hostile intentions.
As Sen. Joe Manchin III seeks to shrink one of our most promising anti-poverty policies — the expanded child tax credit — it’s widely accepted that he just has to do these things to ensure his political survival. After all, in his deep red state of West Virginia, Democrats like him must achieve distance from Washington liberals in any way possible, right?
(Reuters) - As the Biden administration puts the final touches on an emergency COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees, a crucial piece seems to be missing for the unlucky few who experience serious side effects: meaningful legal recourse. More than 1,300 COVID vaccine-related injury claims are...
Colin Powell 84 years old, recently departed US Secretary of State, who also completed his vaccination passed away last Monday as a result of Covid-19 problems. Powell was known to be suffering from hematological malignancies, a kind of blood illness. Healthcare experts are concerned that anti-vaccine campaigners may use Powell's...
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a Fox News Media spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast. While fully vaccinated, the 61-year-old Cavuto is immunocompromised, making the breakthrough case potentially dangerous. The longtime Fox anchor has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, has survived stage 4 cancer in the form of Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and underwent triple bypass heart surgery in 2016.
Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), a practicing anesthesiologist, said he has prescribed ivermectin, a medication typically used to treat parasites in livestock and humans, as a covid-19 treatment, and he lashed out at pharmacies for not making the drug readily available, according to a recent radio interview. Harris made the comments...
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is introducing legislation that would establish new ports of entry in Democratic strongholds like California and the Northeast, including locations like Cambridge, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, to process illegal border crossings.
The Republican senator said Texas border communities are struggling to deal with a “massive influx of illegal immigrants.”
“That’s why today I am introducing this crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as North Hero, Vermont, where Bernie Sanders spends his summers, and Martha’s Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their...
Former President Donald Trump’s agenda to propagate the lie that the 2020 election was rigged against him has become an all-consuming obsession — and it reached a new high last week when he threatened to lead a Republican election boycott if the GOP is insufficiently attentive to it. There are...
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described China as an "adversary" on "Hannity" Tuesday night, adding how "America is showing weakness" following the debacle in Afghanistan and after the Iranians fired missiles from the Gaza Strip into Israel. MIKE POMPEO: "What we did for four years was make clear to...
President Donald Trump was a symptom, not the source, of the United States’ democratic decline, one of his top officials argues in the latest book to come from inside his crazy presidency. In an interview, she also told me that President Biden is so far failing to do what is necessary to fight for democracy both at home and abroad.
The only person less thrilled than President Joe Biden about his frequent comparisons to former President Jimmy Carter is Carter himself. To America, the comparison is clear: Biden is dragging the United States from crisis to crisis, causing rising prices on everything from gas to lettuce and crippling inflation, laying the ground for a national security collapse, and jeopardizing our global standing on financial and economic fronts.
An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
The city of San Francisco temporarily closed an In-N-Out fast food restaurant over the company’s refusal to force customers to prove they are vaccinated against the coronavirus. The San Francisco Department of Public Health closed the Fisherman’s Wharf In-N-Out location on Oct. 14 after the popular burger joint did not...
President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
New Hampshire is taking that whole 'live free or die' thing really to heart. New Hampshire is the ONLY state that does NOT require adults to wear seatbelts when driving! Wait, what?. I had no idea I could drive legally in New Hampshire without being buckled up. It's such a...
