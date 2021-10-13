Plant Freezing Would Have Limited the Distribution of Forests 300 Million Years Ago
Why do forests exist as they do today? Why are they made up of certain species of trees and distributed across Earth as they are? What environmental factors contributed to these evolutionary patterns? New research published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) by a team of scientists that includes Haverford Associate Professor of Environmental Studies Jonathan Wilson seeks to answer some of these questions by focusing on the role of low temperatures in shaping terrestrial forests.www.haverford.edu
