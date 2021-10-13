CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Man Steals White Shark Monitoring Tag, Sets Off Fake Warning Alarms: Police

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

An Australian man is due to appear in court after allegedly taking a location tag off of a shark and setting off fake warnings.

Police reportedly said the Western Australian man, 48, removed the tag from the great white shark after accidentally catching the animal before releasing it.

He has been accused of then using the tag to set off buoys that detect the tag in the waters of Albany several times between August and September, according to Australia's ABC News.

In a statement to Guardian Australia on Monday, Western Australia police said the man has been charged with stealing and is due to appear in court on November 4.

The shark tag is known as an acoustic device. It sends off a signal that can be detected by buoys in the water that then relay a warning to authorities.

In May, the government of Western Australia announced an extra 5 million Australian dollars (about $3.7 million) to fund shark hazard mitigation, including targeted shark tagging.

It said the targeted shark tagging program had already been "highly effective" with 51 white sharks captured and released since 2019.

"WA's evidence-based approach to shark hazard mitigation has seen us implement one of the strongest mitigation programs in the world, ensuring people can continue to enjoy our beaches and ocean with confidence," said Fisheries Minister Don Punch at the time of the funding announcement.

He said the boost for monitoring and increased tagging "will ensure we're better informed than ever on the movement and whereabouts of white sharks."

In December 2020, authorities tagged one of the biggest sharks ever recorded in the state of Western Australia.

The shark, a great white, measured 5.3 meters (about 17 feet) and fell just 10cm short of the all-time record, according to 9News.

The decision to tag and release the shark was made after it was spotted swimming close to one of the most popular beaches in Perth, Western Australia's largest city.

Shark tags and detection buoys are not exclusive to Australia. Earlier this year Massachusetts news outlet Boston 25 News documented the release of shark buoys near the town of Marshfield.

Mike DiMeo, Marshfield harbormaster, told the news outlet that the most cause for alarm was that the same sharks were migrating back to the area every year.

Earlier this year, a great white shark measuring over 13 feet long and weighing over 1,400 pounds was detected via a tracker off the coast of New Jersey as it headed northwards along the eastern U.S. coast. It had been fitted with a tracking device and was known to researchers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bl7qc_0cPfh1Hu00

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Alligator attacks woman who fell into St. Petersburg, Florida, canal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An alligator attacked a homeless woman who fell into a Florida canal on Monday morning, authorities said. The woman was resting on a sea wall when she fell into the canal, according to a St. Petersburg Fire Rescue news release. Someone heard her cries for help and called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Angry elephant smashes bus windshield with tusks in shocking video

They apparently didn’t have their E-Z Pass. Commuters in Nilgiris, Southern India, got a closer wildlife encounter than perhaps desired after an enraged elephant smashed their bus’ windshield with its tusks, as seen in this wild video. The frightening attack reportedly occurred on Sept. 25 while a state-owned bus was...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
CBS News

Wildlife tour operator survives attack by "jumping crocodile" in Australia

An Australian wildlife tour operator said he was lucky to escape more serious injury or even death when a crocodile lunged from a river and clamped his hand in its jaws. Sean Dearly was attacked on Monday on the Adelaide River which is renowned for its "jumping crocodiles" — large crocodiles that rise vertically from the water to snatch chicken carcasses dangled from long poles extended from tourist cruise boats.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dimeo
850wftl.com

Woman sacrifices herself to save dog from alligator

A 74-year-old woman say she was bitten by an alligator while trying to save her dog. The incident occurred at Burt Aaronson Park west of Boca Raton, on August 24th. Suzan Marciano says she took her dog Nalu, to the park for a walk around 6:30 p.m. and at some point during the walk, she let her dog off of the leash.
BOCA RATON, FL
New York Post

Pit bulls fatally maul suspected home intruder in Georgia

Two pit bulls fatally mauled a suspected intruder in Georgia, leaving the body on their owner’s front porch, authorities said. Alex Binyam Abraha, 21, of Atlanta, was found early on Sept. 24 by the homeowner in Coweta County, where authorities said evidence shows he was inside the residence at some point, WAGA reported.
GEORGIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Shark bites floating alligator’s foot in wild video

HILTON HEAD, S.C. - Tourists in Hilton Head, South Carolina captured video of a curious shark biting an alligator’s foot and suffice it to say, neither critter got what they wanted. Several nature watchers enjoyed a view of an alligator sunbathing near the docks. Video showed that just beneath the...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Police#Guardian Australia#Swimming#Western Australian#Abc News#Wa#Fisheries#9news
UPI News

South Carolina beachgoer encounters octopus in shell

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A South Carolina beachgoer had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter when she picked up a shell and found an octopus nestled inside. Lori McGee was walking on the Isle of Palms when she picked up a whelk shell and checked to see if there was a crab inside, WCIV-TV reported. An octopus crawled out of the shell and onto McGee's arm.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
UPI News

African caracal on the loose after escape from Michigan home

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Police and animal control officers in Michigan are hunting for an exotic African cat that escaped from a local property. The Royal Oak Police Department said a woman who owns four African caracal cats told officers two of the felines escaped through a gate that was left open on her property.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tribune-Review

Authorities remove dozens of dogs, cats from Carrick home

Pittsburgh Police Animal Law officers are conducting an animal welfare investigation after removing 26 small dogs and 13 cats Wednesday from a hoarding situation at a home in the city’s Carrick neighborhood. Two of the dogs will require emergency care, according to police. Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control and Humane...
PITTSBURGH, PA
US News and World Report

Police: N. Carolina Man Steals FedEx Truck, Hits Building

GREENVILLE, N,C. (AP) — A man has been arrested after authorities said he stole a delivery truck and hit another vehicle before crashing into a building, police said Thursday. Greenville police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. that a man had taken a FedEx truck near Vidant Medical Center,...
GREENVILLE, NC
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
604K+
Followers
64K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy