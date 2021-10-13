Can You Wear Black and Brown Clothes Together in an Outfit?

First, let me say this is actually a very real thing that started in 2016 and could be a big trend in the future. Second, if you are over 40 this will sound crazy. Let me explain. Digital clothes are clothes you can buy online for your online reality, but you can’t wear because they don’t exist in reality. You read that right. Since we are spending more and more time in the virtual digital world, we need virtual digital clothes for different settings. After you buy your digital clothes, you simply photoshop your new outfit on your online picture or avatar. This might be the most absurd part of all (and that’s saying something), the prices for your digital clothes at one store range from $25 hats to hundreds of dollars for a dress. That’s the price of REAL clothes. There is an upside to this trend. You’ll have more room in your closet and there will be less waste when you want to throw out your old outfits and update your wardrobe.

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO