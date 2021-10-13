Highlights Report: PVVTA provides CNG station, Holiday Lightrunner, COVID updates
On Oct. 6, the Palo Verde Valley Transit Agency (PVVTA) Board of Directors convened for its regular monthly meeting to ratify a Rural Transit Assistance Program (RTAP) Scholarship, receive and file an overview progress report on the ongoing Comprehensive Operational Analysis (COA) and draft Request for Proposal (RFP), hear an update to the ongoing CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) project with Palo Verde Unified School District (PVUSD), celebrate morning dispatcher Glenda Kehler’s over-18 years of employment with the agency and more.www.pvvt.com
