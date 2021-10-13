CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

ZDF Enterprises Boards VIS Legendary Spanish Horror Anthology Reboot 'Stories to Stay Awake' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jamie Lang
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZDF Enterprises (ZDFE) has acquired the international distribution rights to Spanish horror anthology “Stories to Stay Awake,” in Spanish “Historias para no dormir,” for all territories outside of Spain, Portugal, Italy and Latin America, which will be handled by series producer ViacomCBS International Studios. 50 years ago, Chicho Ibáñez Serrador...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Heading to Netflix in U.K., Germany Under eOne Deal

Netflix has expanded its global footprint for The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut that has become a festival favorite since bowing in Venice. The streamer has acquired the U.K., Germany and Benelux rights to the film — starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson — from Entertainment One, which had previously bought them from Endeavor Content. It already acquired near worldwide rights — including the U.S. — earlier this year. In his review, The Hollywood Reporter‘s David Rooney described the film — about a woman’s beach holiday that takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Gaumont Expands Relationship With Oscar-Winning ‘Birdman’ Co-Writer Armando Bó And His About Entertainment Banner

EXCLUSIVE: About Entertainment’s Armando Bó has expanded his relationship with Gaumont, and set a follow-up series to the recent International Emmy-nominated El Presidente. Next up is a satire on the creation of the nation of Panama, Panama Canal, and the American tycoons and other foreign impresarios that hatched the plan to annex the territory from Colombia. Gaumont is looking to broaden its international output of series, which already includes Narcos, Lupin and Barbarians. The intent is also to generate global minded features with About Entertainment. Bó started the company after sharing the Best Screenplay Oscar for Birdman with director Alejandro G....
FIFA
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Iceland Picks Noomi Rapace’s Horror ‘Lamb’ for International Feature Category

Iceland has picked Lamb, a folkloric horror film starring Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo), to represent the country in the 2022 best international feature Oscar category. The film, from first-time director Valdimar Johannsson, premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of Cannes this year, where it won a special prize for originality. Lamb also screened at Spain’s acclaimed Sitges fantasy film festival, winning the top prize for best feature as well as the best actress honor for Rapace. Lamb combines Nordic folk legend with horror elements in its story of a childless farming couple (Rapace and Icelandic actor Hilmir...
MOVIES
Variety

‘History of the World Part II’ Variety Series Ordered at Hulu, Mel Brooks to Write and Executive Produce (EXCLUSIVE)

“History of the World, Part I” is finally getting a Part II, with Hulu ordering a variety series followup to the classic Mel Brooks comedy film, Variety has learned exclusively. “History of the World, Part II” is described as a sequel to the 1981 film. The film was made up of segments set during different periods of world history. Among those was the Stone Age, Ancient Rome, and the French Revolution. Like most of Brooks’ work, it also featured musical numbers, including one about the Spanish Inquisition and, of course, “Jews in Space.” Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paco Plaza
Person
Jaume Balagueró
Person
Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Person
Mateo Gil
Person
Alejandro Amenábar
Person
Rodrigo Cortés
First Showing

Six Stories of Black Horror in 'Horror Noire' Anthology Official Trailer

"In most families, the danger doesn't come from some stranger – danger comes from someone you already know…" Shudder has unveiled the trailer for a horror anthology film titled Horror Noire, a showcase of six different stories of Black horror. "Six stories, one film. Experience the next chapter of Black horror." This is a spin-off feature inspired by the outstanding documentary with the same title: Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (which I highly recommend watching). The six stories featured in the anthology are titled: Daddy, Bride Before You, Brand of Evil, The Lake, Sundown, and Fugue State. The casts include Lesley-Ann Brandt, Luke James, Erica Ash, Brandon Mychal Smith, Sean Patrick Thomas, Peter Stormare, Malcolm Barrett, and Rachel True, among many others. With new and adapted stories by Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle, Shernold Edwards, Al Letson and Ezra C. Daniels. I'm always down for more creative horror! This is the third high profile horror anthology offering this year along with Welcome to the Blumhouse and V/H/S/94 as well. I'm also a fan of this year's thrilling Candyman film. Check this footage.
MOVIES
Screendaily

New Europe boards ‘Beautiful Beings’ from ‘Heartstone’ director (exclusive)

Jan Naszewski’s New Europe Film Sales has boarded international sales for Icelandic drama Beautiful Beings, directed Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson. The director’s debut feature Heartstone premiered at Venice Days in 2016 and won more than 50 festival awards around the globe. Beautiful Beings is presented today during the C EU Soon...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zdf#Latin America#Vis#Spanish#Ip#Lex De La Iglesia#Victorine Narrative Lab#Amazon Prime Video#Rtve
SFGate

Argonauts Productions Boards Biopic on Feminist Poet Who 'Set Iran on Fire' - Rome MIA Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Greece’s Argonauts Productions has boarded “Forough: A Lonely Woman,” a biopic about iconoclastic Persian poet Forough Farrokhzad by BAFTA-nominated director Tina Gharavi (“I Am Nasrine”), ahead of its presentation in the co-production forum of Rome’s MIA market. The film follows the short and controversial life of Farrokhzad, a feminist icon...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
imdb.com

Abacus Media Rights Boards Spy Series ‘The Recruiter’ From ‘Ransom’ Creator David Vainola – Rome Mia Market (Exclusive)

Abacus Media Rights has picked up international sales rights for “The Recruiter,” a spy series co-created by “Ransom” executive producer and co-creator David Vainola, one of the buzz titles being presented during the co-production forum at Rome’s Mia market this week. “The Recruiter” is a high-stakes espionage thriller inspired by...
TV SERIES
Variety

2b Unveils Theatrical Plans for Spanish-Language ‘Misfit’ Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

Trans-Atlantic creation studio 2bOriginals, the production arm of digital media group 2b, is bringing “Misfit #eresotehaces,” a Spanish-language adaptation of the popular Dutch film “Misfit,” to theaters in 10 Latin American countries on Oct. 14. The Dutch original first hit theaters in 2017, and by year’s end was the third highest grossing Dutch film of the year, leading to two sequels and an upcoming Netflix original series. The “Misfit” franchise has now been remade in five territories, establishing it as the most remade Dutch original feature in the country’s cinematic history. For this Spanish-language adaptation, long-time viral video powerhouse 2b, creators of...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Acemaker boards sales on ’The Match’ (exclusive)

South Korea’s Acemaker movieworks is launching international sales on The Match, starring Lee Byung-hun (The Man Standing Next) and Yoo Ah-in (Burning) as an undefeated Go master and his gifted but willful protégé, respectively. Directed by Kim Hyung-joo (The Sheriff iI Town), the film is set in the 1980s competitive...
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

Pandemic Horror Anthology ''Isolation' Acquired by Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight (EXCLUSIVE)

The feature-length anthology connects nine stories of people from all over the world confronting their darkest fears during the pandemic. Crooker, who produces the film, tasked 11 filmmakers with creating their stories using only the production equipment and resources they had with them when they entered quarantine. They were also barred from using Zoom or other video conferencing services. “Isolation” premiered at FrightFest UK 2021 and will have its North American premiere on Oct. 15th at Screamfest LA, followed by a release on VOD platforms on Nov. 2.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Ariana Guerra on Immigrant Horror Story Madres [Exclusive Interview]

Horror movies come in many forms with ghost stories, slasher films, or even someone psychologically. The scariest stories in the horror genre are the ones based on real actual events and true stories. In Madres starring Ariana Guerra, the film fictionalized a concept from 1970s California that occurred with dozens of immigrants who understood the very little amount of English.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy