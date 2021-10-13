CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Cuco Models Menace's "Si Dios Quire" Collection for Hispanic Heritage Month

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMenace has just debuted its “Si Dios Quire” (God Willing) collection lookbook in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Modeled by indie-music artist Cuco, the collection looks back at eight years of Menace where designer Steven Mena reflects on his journey growing up in Southeast Los Angeles and his family’s roots in Central America. “This collection is about the growth and maturity of Menace while also figuring out how to instill humility through fabrics and silhouettes. You don’t need to be religious to understand this collection so we’re putting religion up for interpretation,” says Mena.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Exhibit highlights Hispanic Heritage Month artwork

So much history — and even legends — are passed down and taught through art. It's a way to teach and create a sense of community. The Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center is trying to keep that tradition alive now that the doors are finally back open. Elizabeth Toledo...
PHOENIX, AZ
WXII 12

Hispanic Heritage Month: Mariachi in New Mexico

When it comes to mariachi music, there is a meaning behind every Mariachi traje. "We share a lot of special moments with people, in their weddings and their birthdays," said Mundo Marquez, a local mariachi musician. Marquez has been playing mariachi for 10 years. But making a career as a...
MUSIC
Spotlight News

Carmen’s Cuban Bistro opens just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month

by DUNCAN CRARY news@spotlightnews.com TROY — One of the city’s most popular brunch spots reopened last weekend with new specials and old favorites after a two-week hiatus. Carmen’s Bistro, featuring Cuban-Spanish-American cuisine, is located at 198 1st St., in a quiet neighborhood setting three blocks south of Downtown and the Russell Sage College campus. “September […]
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dios#Hispanic#Menace La
thebendmag.com

Hispanic Heritage Month Series: Q&A w/ Sonny's Barbacoa & YOLA

Continuing to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we asked local restaurant owners about the cultural background behind unique dishes, their favorite traditional meals, what Hispanic Heritage Month means to them, and more. Throughout the month, we'll be sharing these conversations with you all! In our second round of conversations, we have.
RESTAURANTS
counton2.com

Hispanic Heritage: Local events to enjoy during Hispanic Heritage Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month during October. Below, you’ll find a list of events happening across the tri-county from food to fun, music and more!. Saturday, October 9 & 16: Caja de Cuerdas at the Commodore. One of Charleston’s leading Latin jazz bands, Caja...
CHARLESTON, SC
Sequim Gazette

Off the Shelf: Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15-Oct. 15. The recognition started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period. To celebrate, NOLS is offering a virtual opportunity to learn to...
SEQUIM, WA
Chronicle

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Selena Gomez's ‘Revelación’

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and I am still not that good at Spanish. I can understand it well, and if I’m comfortable, I can hold a decent conversation. Otherwise, I’m a bumbling mess, unable to string thoughts together at all. What that means for me is that I find it hard to call myself a Latino, even by the broadest of definitions. If I can’t even speak “Castellano,” as my relatives call their language, what claim do I have to the culture?
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
hypebeast.com

STAUD and New Balance Reunite for a Fall Footwear Collaboration

New Balance has earned the respect of many throughout the footwear industry for its ability to align with collaborative partners, and one brand out there that is gradually increasing its output with sneaker imprint is STAUD. The women’s label that focuses on elevated aesthetic and quality products is now linking with New Balance for its fourth collaboration that involves the 574 and 57/40 silhouettes. This collection follows-up the 327 and 57/40 assemblage that launched earlier this Summer.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

BEAMS and Paperboy Paris Team Up on a Minimal Reebok Club C Legacy

Fresh off a collaboration with the iconic Eames Office, Reebok has partnered up with BEAMS and Paperboy Paris on a minimal Club C legacy. Unlike the Eames collab, which features a number of pattern-heavy silhouettes, the Paperboy x BEAMS iteration is stripped of all color. The Parisian hotspot’s doodle logo is seen on the tongue, along with replacing the Reebook logomark on the base. Similarly on the back heel, Reebok’s logo can be found written on the heel tab in Paperboy’s pencil-thin typeface.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

The 'Evangelion' x © SAINT M ×××××× Collab Introduces "Saint Shinji"

Following the release of its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Yuta Hosokawa of and Cali Thornhill DeWitt‘s © SAINT M ×××××× (Saint Michael) label has returned with its latest collaboration. This time around the standout imprint has teamed up with RADIO EVA, an emerging project launched to spread the concept of “Evangelion that blends into everyday life.”
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Palace Taps Rave Artist “Pez” For Unique Dance-Inspired Capsule

Fresh off the back of its running capsule with adidas, Palace returns for Winter 2021 with its latest seasonal collaboration alongside legendary British rave artist Steven ‘Pez’ Perry. Renowned for his work across the London club scene throughout the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Pez became the visual signature of...
THEATER & DANCE
codcourier.org

Activist: Hispanic Heritage Month is Not Inclusive

Since 1988 the United States has formally recognized Hispanic Heritage Month. In an online session on Oct. 7 titled “Can’t Stop Our Blackness: Black Latinx Narratives And Resisting Erasure,” activist and scholar Rosa Clemente voiced that the label is not representative of all the people intended to be included under it.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
hypebeast.com

adidas Crafts a Two-Piece "GORE-TEX Underground" Footwear Capsule That's Inspired by London

London is most known for its foggy weather, remarkable tourist attractions and gritty lifestyle, and to honor the UK destination and its culture,. is engineering a special two-piece footwear collaboration. The “GORE-TEX Underground” collection involves the classic adidas ZX 9000 and the adidas UltraBOOST, both of which are whipped up with stealthy appearances and weatherproof uppers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Wasted Paris Delivers a Moody FW21/22 Collection

For the Fall/Winter 2021/2022 season, Wasted Paris is back with a collection that represents the blossoming of a new mindset and is inspired by the ‘90s grunge scene in Seattle. Founders Xiang Fang Ye and Johann Liebel utilize a natural color palette for the offering, including brown, terracotta, red, and...
SEATTLE, WA
hypebeast.com

No More Rulers Reproduced Jean-Michel Basquiat's "The Notebooks"

As part of a new collaborative capsule that will be complemented by merch and a live AMA session. Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Notebooks is published by No More Rulers and Princeton University Press and features a collection of writings and sketches from seven different notebooks that the prolific artist journaled in from 1980 to 1987.
APPAREL
Bloomsburg University

Hispanic Heritage Month: Nagley Anderson

“Growing up I always appreciated my family,” Anderson says. “My family comes from a small town in the Dominican Republic. A couple of my favorite aspects of the Dominican culture must be the music and the family culture.”. She adds, “Music is something that’s always made me happy. Whether it’s...
BLOOMSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy