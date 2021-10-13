Cuco Models Menace's "Si Dios Quire" Collection for Hispanic Heritage Month

Menace has just debuted its “Si Dios Quire” (God Willing) collection lookbook in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Modeled by indie-music artist Cuco, the collection looks back at eight years of Menace where designer Steven Mena reflects on his journey growing up in Southeast Los Angeles and his family’s roots in Central America. “This collection is about the growth and maturity of Menace while also figuring out how to instill humility through fabrics and silhouettes. You don’t need to be religious to understand this collection so we’re putting religion up for interpretation,” says Mena.