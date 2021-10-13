CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Taleseed develops Contempo Series Inspired by Dumas's 'The Three Musketeers' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaleseed, a Paris-based outfit launched over a year ago by a trio of experienced French media executives, is developing “Mousquetaires,” a contemporary series inspired by Alexandre Dumas’ classic “The Three Musketeers.”. The banner, which is headquartered in the Parisian start-up campus Station F, was founded by Valérie Billaut, Stéphane Cadoch...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Princess Diana and Other Late Celebrities Revived Through AI in French Interview Series ‘L’Hotel du Temps’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Thierry Ardisson, a famous French TV journalist, host and producer known for roasting some of the biggest stars and political figures in modern history, has teamed up with Mediawan’s 3eme Oeil Productions to resuscitate late icons in “L’hotel du Temps.” Pioneering the use of an artificial intelligence-generated tool called FaceRetriever, “L’Hotel du Temps” has allowed Ardisson to fulfil his wildest dream: Travel back in time and bring back legendary figures, including Princess Diana, French actor Jean Gabin, comedian Coluche, singer Dalida and former French president Francois Mitterand. He interviews them in his favorite Parisian palace, the Hotel Meurice. Represented by Mediawan Rights,...
WORLD
Laredo Morning Times

'Decades That Defined Us' Documentary Series Launches at Mipcom (EXCLUSIVE)

A three-part documentary series exploring the turbulent decades spanning the 1960s to the 1980s is launching at Mipcom. “Decades That Defined Us,” produced by Argonon-backed label Like A Shot Entertainment, is being introduced to global buyers descending on Cannes next week for annual TV market Mipcom. The show looks at the 30-year period through archive footage and recorded testimony.
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

Protagonist Pictures Reps Boxing Docu-Series 'The Kings' at Mipcom (EXCLUSIVE)

The mini-series follows four boxers — ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard, Roberto ‘Hands of Stone’ Durán, Thomas ‘The Hitman’ Hearns and ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler — as they jostle to take the throne following boxing legend Muhammed Ali’s retirement in 1981. More from Variety. DR Sales Tempts World Buyers with 'Carmen Curlers' Series...
TV & VIDEOS
Register Citizen

1212 Entertainment, Anonymous Content Team to Adapt Ursula K. Le Guin's 'The Dispossessed' as TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

1212 Entertainment and Anonymous Content are teaming to adapt the Ursula K. Le Guin novel “The Dispossessed” into a limited series, Variety has learned exclusively. The book was originally published in 1974 and won both the Hugo and Nebula Awards upon its debut. It tells the story of the twin planets of Anarres and Urras, which remain divided by centuries of fear and distrust. The utopian colony on Anarres has long been isolated from its mother planet Urras, a civilization of warring nations, great poverty, and immense wealth. On Anarres, a brilliant physicist has developed a theory that overcomes the limitations of time and distance, altering the understanding of space itself. This theory has the potential to radically change these two worlds and their place in the wider universe, but in order to prove it, he must travel to Urras and attempt to tear down the walls that have kept the two civilizations apart for generations.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandre Dumas
Person
Dimitri Rassam
Laredo Morning Times

APC Scoops Rights to Finnish Thriller Series 'A Good Family' (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based APC (About Premium Content) has acquired world sales rights on the six-part Finnish thriller “A Good Family,” currently filming in Estonia before moving back to Finland. The high-end drama about love, marriage and parenthood is based on Finnish author and screenwriter Petri Karra’s 2019 novel “The Dark Light” (“Musta...
TV & VIDEOS
Register Citizen

DR Sales Tempts World Buyers with 'Carmen Curlers' Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The trailer-blazing hair curlers invention from Denmark that took over the world in the swinging 60s is the topic of the new event Danish TV show “Carmen Curlers”, just picked up by DR Sales for global distribution. The distribution arm of Danish public broadcaster DR is launching the eight-part period drama at Mipcom in Cannes.
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

Sky Greenlights 'Call My Agent' Italian Remake, Thriller Series 'Europa' From 'Downfall's' Oliver Hirschbiegel (EXCLUSIVE)

European pay-TV platform Sky will unveil an Italian adaptation of French hit series “Call My Agent,” and thriller series “Europa,” directed by German filmmaker Oliver Hirschbiegel, who helmed the Oscar-nominated “Downfall,” at an event Friday at the Rome MIA Market. The Italian “Call My Agent” remake is being produced by...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Musketeers#Rie#Advertising#French#Parisian#Tf1 Distribution#The Tf1 Group#Variety Path#Pathe Team On Big Budget#Le Grand Journal
imdb.com

Crime Series ‘Dark Woods’ Racks Up Further Deals for Global Screen (Exclusive)

Telepool’s Global Screen has sold the miniseries “Dark Woods” to further international territories, including Japan (Nhk Enterprises), Cis (Mauris Film), Poland (Canal Plus), Czech Republic (Ceska Televize), Slovenia (Rtv Slovenija), Latvia (Latvian Television), Lithuania (Lrt), India and sub-continents (BookMyShow), and French-speaking Switzerland (Rts). Deals for the U.K., Australia, Scandinavia and...
TV SERIES
GreenwichTime

Onza Distribution Snaps Up Sales Rights to Galician CTV's Thriller Series Co-Production 'Motel Valkirias' (EXCLUSIVE)

Onza Distribution has taken worldwide sales rights outside Spain and Portugal to “Motel Valkirias,” a thriller series co-production led by Galician company CTV. Producer of Netflix’s 2018 Galician-language pioneering TV drama hit “O Sabor das Margaridas” (“Bitter Daisies”), CTV is teaming on “Motel Valkirias” with SPI, the Portuguese co-producer of HBO’s series “Auga Seca,” plus pubcasters TVG in Galicia and RTP in Portugal.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

‘Romeo and Julia in the Village,’ Hailed as a Masterpiece, Readied for New Premiere by Cinémathèque Suisse

Swiss national film archive Cinémathèque Suisse is finishing up a new restoration of Hans Trommer and Valerien Schmidely’s 1941 romantic drama “Romeo und Julia auf dem Dorfe” (“Romeo and Julia in the Village”), considered one of Switzerland’s best films of all time. It is one of a number of recent restorations carried out or made possible by the film archive, which recently opened its impressive new Research and Archive Center in Penthaz, equipped with a film digitization lab and a vast storage facility. “Romeo and Julia in the Village” is particularly significant for the Cinémathèque Suisse. “It was totally unsuccessful when first...
MOVIES
Variety

Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree, A24 to Develop ‘Flicker in the Dark’ Series at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max is developing a series adaptation of the upcoming Stacy Willingham novel “A Flicker in the Dark” that hails from Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s Fruit Tree and A24, Variety has learned exclusively. The novel is slated for publication in the U.S. in January 2022 with rights sold into 17 foreign markets to date. Willingham’s debut novel follows Chloe Davis, who was shocked to discover at 12 years old that her own father confessed to the murder of six teenage girls in their small Louisiana town. 20 years later, Chloe is a psychologist in Baton Rouge whose life begins to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Gaumont Expands Relationship With Oscar-Winning ‘Birdman’ Co-Writer Armando Bó And His About Entertainment Banner

EXCLUSIVE: About Entertainment’s Armando Bó has expanded his relationship with Gaumont, and set a follow-up series to the recent International Emmy-nominated El Presidente. Next up is a satire on the creation of the nation of Panama, Panama Canal, and the American tycoons and other foreign impresarios that hatched the plan to annex the territory from Colombia. Gaumont is looking to broaden its international output of series, which already includes Narcos, Lupin and Barbarians. The intent is also to generate global minded features with About Entertainment. Bó started the company after sharing the Best Screenplay Oscar for Birdman with director Alejandro G....
FIFA
imdb.com

Russia’s Smf Studio Launches Animated Series ‘Coolics’ at Mipcom, Closes Raft of Deals (Exclusive)

Smf Studio, the venerable Russian animation house, and leading publisher Bubble Comics are partnering on a new series based on the comic book “Coolics” which they’ve premiered at Mipcom this week. Created by creative producer and series director Alexandra Bizyaeva, Bubble’s editor-in-chief Roman Kotkov, and creative producer Evgeniy Eronin –...
COMICS
Register Citizen

Jez Butterworth Adapting Don DeLillo's 'The Silence' (EXCLUSIVE)

Jez Butterworth will adapt Don DeLillo’s “The Silence” for the screen, Variety has learned. Producer Uri Singer, who is also producing and helped put together Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of another DeLillo novel, “White Noise,” has secured the rights to the book, which was published in 2020. “The Silence” unfolds at...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Heading to Netflix in U.K., Germany Under eOne Deal

Netflix has expanded its global footprint for The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut that has become a festival favorite since bowing in Venice. The streamer has acquired the U.K., Germany and Benelux rights to the film — starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson — from Entertainment One, which had previously bought them from Endeavor Content. It already acquired near worldwide rights — including the U.S. — earlier this year. In his review, The Hollywood Reporter‘s David Rooney described the film — about a woman’s beach holiday that takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy