Special Weather Statement issued for Geary, Lyon, Morris, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. Target Area: Geary; Lyon; Morris; Wabaunsee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Geary, eastern Morris, southwestern Wabaunsee and northwestern Lyon Counties through 415 AM CDT At 325 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Dwight to near Wilsey to 8 miles east of Florence. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Council Grove, Alma, Americus, Alta Vista, Dwight, McFarland, Paxico, Wilsey, Parkerville, Bushong, Dunlap, Council Grove Lake and Volland. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 323 and 334. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 117 and 120. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH