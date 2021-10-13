CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Isolated shower or storm this evening, but most areas stay dry

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
A generally quiet weather pattern will stay in place for the next several days and temperatures look to remain mild through the middle of October.

This evening and tomorrow we will have the setup in place needed to pop off at least a few isolated showers or stray thunderstorms, but the overall coverage of rainfall should remain generally low.

The upcoming weekend is looking fine, with pleasant weather on Saturday and isolated afternoon showers on Sunday. Temperatures on both afternoons should top out in the upper 80s and low 90s with overnight lows slipping into the low 70s.

The tropics remain quiet this afternoon, but there is a weak disturbance sitting to the east of the Bahamas. This feature will not play much of a role in our local weather but we’ll take a look at where it’s moving through the end of the week starting at 3 pm on NBC2 News.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
