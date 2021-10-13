Volkswagen Envisions ID Buzz Autonomous Ambulance For 2025

Volkswagen is busy working on several new electric vehicles and among them is the production version of the ID Buzz. The electric bus will morph from a concept to a mass production model next year and will go on sale in the United States towards the end of 2023. We’ve seen it testing on public roads and the automaker even gave us a preview with a recent prototype. Now, there’s another prototype that caught our attention and it’s a little bit different than all previous Buzz concepts.