CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garber, OK

Garber preparing for trap game against Yale

By Tarik Masri
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yq2OQ_0cPfaApJ00

GARBER, Okla. — Coming off an emotional loss to rival Pioneer last week, Garber will need to find a way stay focused on the challenge in front of them, when it faces its first district road test of the season on Thursday, Oct. 14 at Yale.

The Wolverines managed to bring themselves a quarter away from knocking off the Mustangs, which would’ve put them in the drivers seat to win the district with four games left in the season. Instead the Mustangs survived to win their fifth-straight against Garber, in a game that saw both teams combine for five touchdowns in the final quarter after being tied, 22-22, through the first three.

The Wolverines are still in a good position to finish second in the district if they can take care of business, and are right behind the Mustangs, should they slip up down the line.

With Garber slated to host another rival in Covington-Douglas next week, Garber head coach Koy Hughes said the Wolverines will need to turn all their attention on Yale if they want to keep their goals for the season alive.

“We’ve been taking it very seriously, especially with it being a short week,” he said. “… it’s tough when you’re sandwiched in-between two rivals like Pioneer and (Covington-Douglas), we know that it can be a stumbling block for us.”

Hughes pointed out that Yale’s offense still managed to gash the Wolverines’ offense in last season’s 80-42 win.

“We kind of struggled defensively with their running game and their trap game, so we know that if we overlook them it can get bad for us,” he said.

But Wolverines have reasons to feel confident for how the season has turned out so far. They’ve won every other game in a mercy-rule, and have looked like a strong contender in B-7, despite playing a lot of underclassmen.

Starting quarterback Brett Howry is a freshman who only recently started playing under center, after playing as a wide receiver in junior high. Last week, Howry came out of the gates completing 13-straight passes against a team that is returning a lot of starters from last season’s semifinal run.

The Wolverines relied on him to distribute the ball to the team’s playmakers against Pioneer’s physical front-seven. He finished with 56 pass attempts, completing 67% for 362 yards, four touchdowns and no turnovers.

Yale (3-3, 0-1) enters the game on a three-game losing streak, with two of those games coming against Regent Prep (5-1) and Davenport (6-0). The Bulldogs are averaging 33.3 points per game in their wins and six points per game during their three losses.

• Wilson (3-3) at OBA (5-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.: Entering the closing stretch of its season, Oklahoma BIble Academy will be looking to extend its three-game winning streak against Class C Wilson on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The Trojans are coming off a 60-14 win over The Cross Christian Academy last week. They’ve averaged 47.3 points per game during the winning streak, which began after a 67-22 loss to Regent Prep (5-1).

Wilson shares on similar opponent with the Trojans, in Hollis. OBA won that game 68-38 in just its second game since moving down to 8-man football. Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming off a 22-18 home win over Hollis last week.

• Covington-Douglas (3-3, 1-0) at Barnsdall (5-1, 1-0), Thursday, 7 p.m.: The Wildcats enter a tough road test on Thursday, Oct. 14 against Barnsdall.

The two teams have met just once before, a 48-8 win for Covington-Douglas last season. Barnsdall finished No. 4 in District B-7 last season at 7-3, while the Wildcats finished first in District B-7 at 8-2. The Wildcats have been tested early this season, starting off with three consecutive games against Timberlake (6-0), Seiling (6-0) and Ringwood (5-1).

The Wildcats defeated Yale last week 52-12, behind 350 yards of total offense from Parker Smith.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
Reuters

Kidnapping in Haiti shines spotlight on gangs, risk experts say

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries pulled its American staff out of the country for nine months because of political unrest before returning them last year, according to the group's 2020 annual report. The kidnapping of 17 missionaries over the weekend has underlined a different, growing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Yale, OK
City
Barnsdall, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Ringwood, OK
City
Hollis, OK
City
Seiling, OK
City
Garber, OK
City
Davenport, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pioneer#Wolverines#Covington Douglas
Fox News

State Department IG to probe Biden admin's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

The State Department's inspector general is launching a series of investigations into the Biden administration's last diplomatic moves in Afghanistan. The reviews will focus on the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa program, Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S., resettlement of refugees and visa recipients, and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, according to an October 15 memo to Secretary of State Blinken first reported by Politico and confirmed by Fox News.
FOREIGN POLICY
Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
157
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy