In addition to the recently-leaked Air Jordan 1 KO collab, it appears that an Air Jordan 15 is also in line for singer Billie Eilish. @zSneakerheadz on Twitter shared early details on the release, suggesting that a Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 collab will arrive in September. Given its far-off release date, images of the project have yet to leak but a mock-up photo posted by the account shows the pair donning a tonal mint green colorway. The leaker account also revealed that additional Jordan sneakers will be included in the project but the specific models are currently unknown.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO