10-Year Treasury Yield Falls After Inflation Data, Fed Minutes

By Hannah Miao, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as investors digested September inflation data and insights into the Federal Reserve's tapering plans. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved 3.8 basis points lower to 1.542% by 4:10 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell by 6.8 basis points to 2.037%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Prices Index for September, all news headlines read about the same. Inflation has not tapered off, as some economists said it would as the U.S. adjusted to the post-pandemic world. There are still enough jobs open, some argued that a loose labor market would not drive […]
BUSINESS
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
investing.com

U.S. 10-Year Yield Update: Fed Challenge Point Nears

Bonds: Hold ‘Em, Fold’ Em, Walk Away, Or Run? By Michael Lebowitz - Oct 06, 2021. Bonds: Hold ‘Em, Fold’ Em, Walk Away, or Run? “You got to know when to hold ’emKnow when to fold ’emKnow when to walk awayAnd know when to run”... 1.5% Yields By Ashraf Laidi...
ECONOMY
NBC New York

10-Year Treasury Yield Edges Higher to Start the Week

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed higher to start the trading week, rising above 1.6% at one point in the morning. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose more than a basis point to 1.589% at 4:10 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 2.6 basis points to 2.024%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after China slowdown as investors await earnings

Major U.S. stock indexes kicked off the week on a soft note Monday, under pressure after data showed slowing economic growth in China, and as investors awaited a heavy slate of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,143, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.3% to trade at 14,853. China reported 4.9% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, a big slowdown from the 7.9% recorded in the second quarter as construction output slowed.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
knoxfocus.com

Is Inflation Temporary?

I am often asked if the current inflation is permanent or transitory. The answer is “it depends.” The administration has tried to convince us that inflation is transitory. The Fed concurred. Nonetheless, the concern on the part of the public is real. No matter the measurement, prices have been rising faster than they have in more than a decade. Consumers can see it for themselves in rising prices for food, gasoline and housing. From the standpoint of economics, rising prices are only a concern if they outpace changes in consumer income. If the rise in prices is greater than the rise in income, then real income (purchasing power) falls. On the other hand, if prices rise by less than the rise in income, then purchasing power increases. However, for those whose incomes are relatively fixed, like retired seniors, inflation is particularly worrisome. Seniors who rely on social security, CDs and/or pensions are rightly worried. While Social Security payments have an inflation adjustment, CDs and pensions typically do not. CD rates have been kept abysmally low by the Federal Reserve’s zero interest rate policy initiated during the great recession of 2008. Seniors have suffered from their net worth falling yearly since 2008.
BUSINESS
