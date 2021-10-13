CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spiced Sweet Potato Quick Bread

Farm and Dairy
 6 days ago

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9 by 5 inch loaf pan with the coconut oil. Cut a piece of parchment paper to fit in the bottom of the pan and lay the parchment in the pan. Place the sweet potato slices in a medium saucepan and cover with...

wtva.com

Local growers ready to harvest sweet potatoes

HOUSTON, Miss (WTVA) - Owner of Englert Farms, Caleb Englert has been growing sweet potatoes since he can remember. Englert said his harvest wouldn't be possible without the men who work hard in his fields. "A lot of hard work has been put into every potato that ends up on...
HOUSTON, MS
MedicineNet.com

What Do Sweet Potatoes Do for Your Body?

Sweet potato, also referred to as a yam in some regions, is a starchy root vegetable that has a wide distribution and can be grown worldwide. Several varieties of sweet potatoes are distinguished by their size and color. White, orange, and purple sweet potatoes get their characteristic color based on the compounds present in the particular potato.
RECIPES
thechalkboardmag.com

Hear Us Out: These Almond Butter Breakfast Sweet Potatoes Are So Good

Eating veggies first thing in the morning isn’t natural for some of us, we get it — but hear us out…. Getting a warm dose of fiber, vitamins, minerals and spices at the start of your day can set you up to feel supremely nourished all day long. And it may just scratch that pumpkin spice itch.
RECIPES
Guard Online

Sweet potatoes: proper curing improves quality, shelf life

Sweet potatoes are not very sweet when they are initially harvested, Shaun Francis, Extension horticulture specialist for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. Farmers should cure their sweet potato crop for a period of time to enhance the taste and ensure a longer shelf life. “Sweet potatoes remain...
AGRICULTURE
pauladeenmagazine.com

Ravioli with Sausage and Sweet Potatoes

Delicious ravioli flavored by sausage and sweet potatoes creates a yummy and hearty dish for a satisfying supper. 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes. 2 (9-ounce) packages refrigerated four-cheese ravioli, cooked according to package directions, ¼ cup cooking liquid reserved. Garnish: fresh sage. Instructions. Preheat oven...
RECIPES
Chronicle-Telegram

Your Dietitian: Fall quick breads offer a taste of autumn

Autumn is synonymous with apple cider, apples, pumpkins, squashes and sweet potatoes. Enjoy the taste of fall by baking these seasonal favorites into moist, melt-in-your mouth quick breads that offer lots of health benefits, too. Vitamin A. Orange pumpkins, butternut squash and sweet potatoes all have something in common. Similar...
NUTRITION
rachaelrayshow.com

Spicy Shepherd's Pie with Sweet Potatoes and Cheddar on Top | Rachael Ray

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Rachael brings the heat to shepherd's pie with chili powder + spicy sausage and uses sweet potatoes in the mashed...
RECIPES
Times and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? October is the beginning of sweet potato season

The year 2020 was a year of many “firsts,” including being the first time in more than 200 years that Indian Field Campmeeting was not held. Thankfully, we held it last week. And while precautions made it somewhat different this year, we still had excellent daily worship services and had fellowship with cautious physical contact. As far as the “feasting,” we still enjoyed fried chicken, baked chicken, roast beef, pork chops, macaroni pie, stewed squash and cabbage, etc. We also had my personal favorite – candied yams – every day but one. You see the supply of sweet potatoes ran very low in our area because of Campmeeting. Fortunately my son Lance (the music director for worship) had to drive to Florence to get some supplies. His home there is a stone’s throw from a grocery store that had them on sale, so he bought a 40-pound box of sweet potatoes to bring back and solved our family’s shortage.
RECIPES
The Independent

Your weekend brunch sorted: Sweet potato shakshuka with sriracha butter

Chefs Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad admit this dish is “a far cry from a classic shakshuka, yes, but we’ve found that sweet potatoes provide just the right amount of moisture and heft to serve as a base for these eggs.“Serve this vibrant dish as a weekend brunch; it sure looks the part,” they suggest.Sweet potato shakshuka with sriracha butter and pickled onions Serves: 4Ingredients:1kg sweet potatoes, skin on and scrubbed clean1 small red onion, thinly sliced into rounds2 tbsp lemon juice3 tbsp olive oil150g mature cheddar, roughly grated3 garlic cloves, crushed1 tsp cumin seeds, roughly crushed with a pestle...
RECIPES
sarasotamagazine.com

Sweet Potato Ginger Soup is an Ode to Autumn

We know: this sunny warm weather is still not yielding autumn vibes. So let's conjure and coax in the season with this warm, rich sweet potato ginger soup that Jose Luis Chavez, the chef at Selva Grill’s downtown location, has been making for 12 years. Find the soup featured as a daily special, or make it at home in a large batch and freeze what you don't eat for a quick, go-to meal that feels like a hug.
RECIPES
Epicurious

This Basque-Style Sweet Potato Cheesecake Is a Delicious Study in Contrasts

To eat a Basque cheesecake—burnished, bronzed, crustless, custardy—is to enthusiastically embrace the pleasures of contrast. It is a bold presence on the table, yet beneath that seemingly scorched, shining exterior, the interior is plush and velvety. It is the faint bitterness of the former that amplifies the gentle sweetness of the latter. It’s an utter dream.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Sweet Potato Chocolate Cheesecake [Vegan]

1 and 1/2 cups raw cashews soaked for 2+ hours {See Notes}. Add the walnuts to a food processor or high-powered blender and blend until it breaks down into fine powder. Add the remaining crust ingredients and blend until you get a sticky mixture. If using other nuts or seeds you might have to add a tad more water for the mixture to stick together.
RECIPES
Food52

26 Sweet Potato Sides, From Mashed to Ottolenghi-fied

Whether you like your sweet potatoes snow-capped with marshmallows or as savory as these orange tubers can be, there’s no doubt that a sweet potato side dish belongs on your Thanksgiving menu. We’ve broken it down by texture—mashed, roasted, pancake-ified, you name it—so you’re one step closer to deciding how you want to present these crowd-pleasers.
RECIPES
seriouseats.com

Aloo Samosa (Samosa Stuffed With Spiced Potato and Peas)

Rubbing fat into the flour for the samosa wrapper dough, as well as using cold water, helps inhibit gluten formation, which produces light, crispy, and flaky samosas. Cooling the potato filling makes it easier to work with the wrapped dough as you stuff the samosas, and prevents the dough from becoming watery.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Sausage Rolls with Sweet Potato and Caramelized Onion [Vegan]

2 tablespoons coconut sugar (can sub regular brown sugar) Blend kidney beans, tomato puree, and soy sauce together in a food processor until smooth. In a large bowl, add kidney bean mix, vegetable stock, nutritional yeast, spices, and herbs. Stir to combine then add vital wheat gluten. Stir well, then knead for 4-5 minutes to bring it together into a dough.
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Slow Cooker Candied Sweet Potatoes

Put half of the water in the bottom of the slow cooker. Place flour in a plastic bag, add sweet potato cubes and shake to coat. Pout sweet potatoes and flour in slow cooker. Sprinkle brown sugar and salt over the sweet potatoes. Pour the remaining water around and between sweet potatoes. Cook on high setting for 4-5 hours until potatoes are soft and other ingredients and thickened and glazed. Approximately 5-6 servings.
RECIPES
WDW News Today

REVIEW: NEW Pumpkin Spice Pretzel a Sweet Fall Treat at Disneyland Resort

Fly on over to Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park if you’re looking for a sweet fall treat. You’ll find this Pumpkin Spice Pretzel stuffed with cream cheese. A side of brown butter dip is also available. The pretzel cart is located near Star Tours — The Adventures Continue. Pumpkin Spice Pretzel...
FOOD & DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

Roasted Pepper, Halloumi and Sweet Potato Burgers

These veggie burgers are ready in just 20min and are absolutely delicious!. large roasted peppers from a jar, drained and thickly sliced. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
RECIPES
atchisonglobenow.com

Safely Preserving Sweet Potatoes and Tomatoes for Fall

With the arrival of fall, many people enjoy canning their produce to enjoy during the colder months and holidays. Two common canned favorites during fall are sweet potatoes and tomatoes. Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee shares tips and safety precautions for home canning. She says that food preservation...
RECIPES

