We told you this week that U.S. beef exports set a new value record in August, topping the $1 billion mark for the first time. Plus, pork exports saw another strong month in August remaining ahead of the record pace set last year. This is great news for the red meat industry, and checkoff dollars had a part in achieving these marks. During the Cattle Industry Convention held in August, U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Senior Vice President for Marketing, Dan Halstrom, explained to Southeast AgNet’s Randall Weiseman the importance of those checkoff dollars.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO