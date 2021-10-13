Sweet Potato Biscuits with Rosemary Honey Butter

The year 2020 was a year of many “firsts,” including being the first time in more than 200 years that Indian Field Campmeeting was not held. Thankfully, we held it last week. And while precautions made it somewhat different this year, we still had excellent daily worship services and had fellowship with cautious physical contact. As far as the “feasting,” we still enjoyed fried chicken, baked chicken, roast beef, pork chops, macaroni pie, stewed squash and cabbage, etc. We also had my personal favorite – candied yams – every day but one. You see the supply of sweet potatoes ran very low in our area because of Campmeeting. Fortunately my son Lance (the music director for worship) had to drive to Florence to get some supplies. His home there is a stone’s throw from a grocery store that had them on sale, so he bought a 40-pound box of sweet potatoes to bring back and solved our family’s shortage.

