Donald Trump Says Haitians Trying To Enter U.S. ‘Probably Have AIDS’

By Paul Meara
 8 days ago
WIthout evidence for his statement, former president Donald Trump slammed Haitian migrants attempting to enter the United States, claiming they “probably have AIDS.”. "Take a look at what's happening in Haiti. A tremendous problem with AIDS," he said during an interview last week with FOX News. "Many of those people will probably have AIDS and they're coming into our country and we don't do anything about it. We let everybody come in. It's like a death wish for our country."

www.bet.com

#Aids#U S#Haitians#Fox News#African#The United Nations#The Haitian Embassy#Agence France Presse
