Sweet Potato Pudding

Farm and Dairy
 6 days ago

Cream together butter and brown sugar in a bowl with an electric mixture until it’s light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Add milk, orange juice, and vanilla. Add sweet potatoes and beat on low speed until smooth. Stop mixer and add flour. Mix on lowest speed just until incorporated. Spoon pudding into a shallow, buttered baking dish or pie pan. Top with orange slices.

