Sheridan County, WY

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 09:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow. Additional snow accumulations of around an inch. Winds up to 30 mph causing drifting snow. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions may continue due to reduced visibility and snowpacked or slushy roads.

