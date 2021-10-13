Winter Storm Warning issued for Carter, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 17:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Carter; Fallon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Occasional snow. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less this evening, mainly on higher hills. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Fallon and Carter. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Expect slushy and slick conditions on roads with reduced visibility in blowing snow. Power outages could occur. The cold and wet conditions will be a threat to livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect snow to taper off this evening.