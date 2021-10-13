Winter Storm Warning issued for Custer, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 12:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Custer; Powder River WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Periods of heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches through this evening. Greatest amounts on higher hills. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Custer and Powder River. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads will be slushy and slick with reduced visibility. US-212 may be quite hazardous at times. Power outages should be expected. The cold and wet conditions will be a threat to livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Portions of southeast Montana have limited radar coverage. Apps may show less snow than is actually occuring. Check travel information before taking routes in this area.