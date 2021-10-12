CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Pamela J. Stromme

Ellsworth American
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePamela Jane Stromme, 68, passed away peacefully on Oct. 2, 2021. Pam was born on May 22, 1953, to Dr. James Bennett and Charity Phillips Wolfe in Tucson, Ariz. She attended Tucson High School. She went on to earn a degree in radiology technology at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz. Soon after graduating she moved to Sedona, Ariz., where she lived the majority of her adult life, working and raising her family with her husband, Craig Alvin Stromme, with whom she had four children.

