Ellsworth, ME

Glenice B. Carpenter

Ellsworth American
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenice Blaisdell Carpenter died Oct. 10, 2021, peacefully at her beloved summer home “camp” on Beech Hill Pond in Otis. Glenice lived an incredibly full and exciting life. She was born on Dec. 11 to the late Harvard and Marian (Page) Blaisdell in a year she would never want you to know (she playfully hid her driver’s license even from members of the immediate family). She graduated from Ellsworth High School and later met her husband, Donald “Red” Carpenter, at a dance in Bar Harbor. They married in 1960 and lived in California, Puerto Rico and Okinawa, Japan, while Red served as a master chief in the Navy. After returning home in 1968, she became tremendously active with her church, the First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, UCC. Here she volunteered countless hours as a deacon, trustee, and council member. Glenice was also a member of the Ellsworth Navy Wives Club and the Irene Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star of Maine. She lived gregariously, laughed constantly and loved fiercely. As she would always say, “Grandma loves.”

