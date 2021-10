JACKSON, Miss.—For the third straight match, Oglethorpe battled to a fifth set, but for the third straight match, Oglethorpe lost in a fifth set Saturday in a Southern Athletic Association contest against Millsaps. The Stormy Petrels fought back from a two-set deficit to force a deciding finale but suffered defeat by a score of 25-22, 25-21, 16-25, 23-25, 15-11. This marked the sixth time Oglethorpe went to a fifth set this season, and the Stormy Petrels have posted only a 1-5 record in those matches. In the last three, which coincidentally are the Petrels last three matches, they have battled back from two sets down twice but ultimately come up short.

