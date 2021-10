The Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale combines two unique components of the Tennessee town, its friendly hospitality and its penchant for novelties. Twice a year, shoppers and bargain hunters converge on Watertown looking for the deal of a lifetime. According to Watertown Chamber of Commerce President Austin Floyd, the fall installation, “Usually brings out more gift and holiday items, but we have the same die-hard vendors and shoppers at both events.”

WATERTOWN, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO