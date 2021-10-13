1,730,812 passengers were handled at Katowice Airport during the first nine months of 2021
During the ninth month of 2021, 396,966 passengers – 199,255 more (+100.8%) than last year – travelled on regular and charter flights to/from Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport. 158,477 travellers – 56,244 more (+55.0%) than in September 2020 – were handled on regular flights. On charter routes, i.e. those handled for travel agencies, 237,738 persons – 142,823 more (+150.5%) in comparison with September 2020 – were noted. During the ninth month of 2021, 4,171 take-offs and landings took place, i.e. 1 289 (+44.7%) more than in 2020.www.traveldailynews.com
