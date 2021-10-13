Tourists in Romania preferred outdoor tours this Summer

The year 2021 brought a breath of fresh air to the travel industry after the challenging times we had last year. A lot more of us are vaccinated today, even if we are still behind projections. Now we plan our vacations without having to stress about destination closures, new restrictions, and different governmental policies. Today, the numbers show that the 4th COVID wave carries much less significance and impact than the 3rd. One could optimistically say it even seems insignificant to the booking trends. Bookings are still coming in and the curve is steadily rising.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO