Tourists in Romania preferred outdoor tours this Summer

NEW YORK, NY - Four Hundred by Design (FHxD) announce the launch of its new B-to-B travel platform designed to support international luxury travel advisors as they respond to the resurgence of travel demands. The FHxD platform connects travel advisors from all agencies serving high net worth clients with over 200 of the world’s most exclusive accommodations and iconic properties including hotels, resorts, villas, and private residences. Advisors who sign up (FHxD Insiders) gain access to a suite of benefits developed by luxury travel industry veterans Tony Abrams, Tony Shepherd, Karen Goldberg, and Robert Eastman. With valuable industry insights along with higher and more timely revenue structures, advisors are equipped to meet the volume and complexity of their client’s needs by utilizing a global network of trusted supplier contacts in over 40 countries.
