Tourists in Romania preferred outdoor tours this Summer

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFigures from Romanian tourism website Romanian Friend show interesting changes in the way foreign tourists visiting Romania spent their holiday this Summer during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite lower numbers, clear trends can be seen such as a surprising preference for tours in nature as well as a – predictable – reluctance to travel in larger groups.

